Hyde Creek firefighter honoured for 25 years of service

Hyde Creek fire department practices Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m.

The Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department (HCVFD) has thanked one of its members for his 25 years of service.

“Congratulations Patrick Donaghy on your 25 year service award and medal from BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner,” said the HCVFD on social media. “Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department greatly appreciates your commitment and dedication and [sends well wishes to] your family for supporting you as a volunteer firefighter.”

HCVFD added that it needs more members like Donaghy to join the department and are looking to invite others who reside in the community to visit Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m. to see what firefighting is all about.

