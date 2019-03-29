ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

British Columbians injured in a car crash will no longer pursue settlements in the courtroom, starting April 1.

The government reminds the public disputes will be handled by the Civil Rights Tribunal for claims valued at $50,000 or under.

The tribunal will liaise a victim’s case without the need for a lawyer. It will help determine whether an injury is considered minor, as well as the accident benefits and where responsibility falls when an ICBC settlement offer is disputed.

The tribunal already resolves strata and other small claims issues.

The NDP government expects the move to save ICBC more than $1 billion a year, in addition to a new injury cap of $5,500 on pain and suffering payouts. The average payout is roughly $30,000 per case.

The insurance corporation anticipated a $1.18-billion loss for the most recent fiscal year. The full tally is not yet known.

READ MORE: ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

READ MORE: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Culture is Harm Reduction’: keynote speaker says at recent conference hosted by SWFC
Next story
Meet the missing on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

‘Culture is Harm Reduction’: keynote speaker says at recent conference hosted by SWFC

For many attendees, the event was an eye-opener to Indigenous ways of healing.

Trevena announces new sailings for coastal communities starting April 1

Port Hardy to Prince Rupert extra sailings will be delayed as they need to hire crew members.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

South Island measles exposures confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, Island Health warns of hospital exposure

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

Thieves smash their way into Magpies Antiques on Vancouver Island, steal $30K in jewelry

More than $30,000 in jewelry stolen

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Tyson’s Thoughts: Sunny days

Ah, spring is finally here. With so much beauty outside right now… Continue reading

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read