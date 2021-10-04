ICET Chief Executive Officer Line Robert announces her retirement

Line Robert has announced her decision to retire in 2022 as Chief Executive Officer of the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), opening the position for a new leader to take the helm.

During Line’s 12-year tenure, she realized several notable achievements for the Trust, including conceptualizing new programs to meet ever-changing economic conditions, providing early support to pioneering projects that have scaled provincially and internationally and securing additional funding, including $10 million in 2018. Her guidance and vision leading the organization has been instrumental in positioning ICET as a key collaborator and instigator for long-lasting regional economic development, diversification and resilience in the Island and Coastal region.

“Line’s work leading ICET has been pivotal in helping build and cement strong stakeholder relations across our region in creative, flexible and personalized ways for more than a decade,” says ICET Board Chair Aaron Stone. “I obviously feel quite mixed about her decision to retire but know that she is leaving behind a lasting legacy within the organization of being community-oriented, future-focused and in lock-step with the vision of the governing board.”

Line’s retirement offers the opportunity for a new leader to step into a position with tremendous prospects for enabling economic growth in the Island and Coastal economy. ICET’s board of directors is currently working on finding her replacement. Line will remain in place until a newcomer is hired and will work with her successor during a transition period.

“It has been a privilege to serve this region and particularly rewarding to work with the many passionate and dedicated organizations, and a supportive board and staff team that has always punched above its weight,” says Line. “The decision to step away is not easy, but I know that the strong partnerships that the team has built over the years – especially with rural, remote and Indigenous communities – will continue to evolve and that new leadership will provide a fresh perspective and new ideas to drive the next decade of innovative and sustainable change across our region.”

Over the past year and a half, throughout the pandemic, ICET has continued to innovate in response to stakeholder needs. With the development of rapid response relief programs alongside long-standing regional partners; through the management of third-party funds on behalf of the Province of BC; and with the more recent launch of an innovative small capital program, under Line’s leadership ICET has continued to solidify its reputation as a critical partner and catalyst for sustainable economic growth and development in the region.

“On behalf of the board, we all wish Line the very best as she enters this new chapter of her life,” says Aaron. “She certainly leaves behind big shoes to fill and we know the next person coming in will bring a similar ethos of community-minded, intuitive and forward-thinking development.”

About the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET)

Created and capitalized by the Province of BC in 2006, the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) mission is to create a more diverse and globally competitive Island and Coastal economy. In partnership with local and regional governments, non-profits and Indigenous communities, ICET serves over half a million residents. Funding and support for economic infrastructure and other economic diversification initiatives is delivered through a unique community centered decision-making process. Since inception, ICET has approved more than $55 million in funding for over 280 initiatives. These investments have leveraged over $270 million in new investment into the region creating more than 2600 construction phase jobs and 2750 long-term permanent jobs.

