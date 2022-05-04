Iconic and controversial Duncan area cross bent in latest act of vandalism

Structure was mysteriously returned in February after it had been covertly removed previous July

The cross overlooking Cowichan Bay from the rocky bluff atop Mount Tzouhalem has been vandalized again.

It’s not known exactly when the latest destruction occurred but the Nature Conservancy of Canada, who owns the property, became aware on May 2 that the cross had been bent more than 90 degrees and possibly even cut, according to Conservancy spokesperson Lesley Neilson.

It’s the second time this year that the landmark has made headlines due to suspicious activities.

In February the metal structure was mysteriously returned to its plinth after it had been covertly removed the previous July.

It’s not known who took it in the first place or who it was that re-installed it.

Following its return in February, the historically white cross had been painted in a rainbow motif briefly, with some speculating it was a nod to gender and sexual diversity, before being repainted bright orange with “215” painted alongside on the rocks, an apparent reference to the number of unmarked graves found at a residential school in Kamloops.

Again, it’s not known who performed either paint job.

A wooden cross had sat on the bluff atop Mount Tzouhalem since the 1960s after being carried up the mountain as part of a Good Friday stations of the cross Catholic pilgrimage. A number of wooden crosses were replaced as they were vulnerable to weather and vandals. Eventually, a steel cross was installed in the late 1980s.

That metal cross fell during a windstorm in fall 2014, but it was recovered and repaired and returned to its location in January 2015. It was cut off from its base in mid July 2021 in an apparent act of vandalism.

The landmark, a destination for many hikers, holds different meanings for different people with many questioning its appropriateness.

Opinions are mixed — even within the area’s First Nations communities and within the region’s religious communities — as to whether the cross represents oppression, salvation, or something else altogether, and whether there should be any type of landmark, or if the cross should be left to sit atop the mountain, or if it should be replaced with a traditional First Nations symbol.



