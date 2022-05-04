The cross atop Mount Tzouhalem has been vandalized again. (Kari Meerman photo)

The cross atop Mount Tzouhalem has been vandalized again. (Kari Meerman photo)

Iconic and controversial Duncan area cross bent in latest act of vandalism

Structure was mysteriously returned in February after it had been covertly removed previous July

The cross overlooking Cowichan Bay from the rocky bluff atop Mount Tzouhalem has been vandalized again.

It’s not known exactly when the latest destruction occurred but the Nature Conservancy of Canada, who owns the property, became aware on May 2 that the cross had been bent more than 90 degrees and possibly even cut, according to Conservancy spokesperson Lesley Neilson.

It’s the second time this year that the landmark has made headlines due to suspicious activities.

In February the metal structure was mysteriously returned to its plinth after it had been covertly removed the previous July.

SEE RELATED: Landmark cross mysteriously reappears atop Mount Tzouhalem

It’s not known who took it in the first place or who it was that re-installed it.

Following its return in February, the historically white cross had been painted in a rainbow motif briefly, with some speculating it was a nod to gender and sexual diversity, before being repainted bright orange with “215” painted alongside on the rocks, an apparent reference to the number of unmarked graves found at a residential school in Kamloops.

Again, it’s not known who performed either paint job.

A wooden cross had sat on the bluff atop Mount Tzouhalem since the 1960s after being carried up the mountain as part of a Good Friday stations of the cross Catholic pilgrimage. A number of wooden crosses were replaced as they were vulnerable to weather and vandals. Eventually, a steel cross was installed in the late 1980s.

That metal cross fell during a windstorm in fall 2014, but it was recovered and repaired and returned to its location in January 2015. It was cut off from its base in mid July 2021 in an apparent act of vandalism.

The landmark, a destination for many hikers, holds different meanings for different people with many questioning its appropriateness.

Opinions are mixed — even within the area’s First Nations communities and within the region’s religious communities — as to whether the cross represents oppression, salvation, or something else altogether, and whether there should be any type of landmark, or if the cross should be left to sit atop the mountain, or if it should be replaced with a traditional First Nations symbol.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valley

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Plant for pollinators to get ahead of No Mow May, says Nature Conservancy of Canada
Next story
Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Just Posted

Port McNeill local Thomas Symons throws an axe during the 2019 Logger Sports competition in Port McNeill. (Submitted photo)
Logger Sports returns to the North Island on June 4 in Port McNeill

The Port Alice Health Centre. (North Island Gazette file photo)
X-ray services temporarily unavailable at Port Alice Health Centre

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift