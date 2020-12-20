This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)

Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Police are looking for any leads after an iconic piece of southern Cariboo history was stolen on Dec. 19.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 thieves made away with a jade boulder that has stood outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek for many years. It was last seen on a flat-deck trailer being towed by a two-tone grey and blue Dodge pickup truck.

The excavator is orange with a small, wide bucket and was facing backward on the trailer. The jade boulder was in front of the machine, between it and the bucket. The pickup and trailer were last seen headed toward Kamloops on Highway 1.

A small, black Ford SUV was seen with the first vehicle, and might be associated with it.

The one foot thick slab of jade, which weighs 2,850 pounds, was cut from a large boulder found near Dease Lake. The process took more than 200 hours of continuous cutting with diamond field saws.

The Cariboo Jade Shop is a family-run business that was established in 1967. The jade boulder has stood outside it for most of the store’s history, and is a popular spot for visitors to pose for pictures.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam video, is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cache Creek

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We’ve been there before’: National phone line launches to prevent overdose deaths
Next story
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)
Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

Singing Jingle Bells in Kwak’wala out of the school bus. (Zoe Ducklow / Gazette)
VIDEO: Wagalus Elementary students won $1,000 and immediately donated half

The intermediate class bought sleeping bags and made food to give away

Youngsters enjoy Hoy Bay on a beautiful day. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill councillor speaks out on Hoy Bay

‘I just want to see us do something with it’

Strawberry the rooster before he was removed to a more cock-loving neighbourhood. (Sam Cuyler photo)
Rooster bylaw causing a cock-a-doodle-doo on Malcolm Island

Strawberry the rooster’s family was surprised to learn he was an illegal pet

COVID-19 cases by Local Health Region from Dec. 6 - 12. (BCCDC map)
Vancouver Island North reporting four new COVID-19 cases last week

The Local Health Area includes Woss and northward

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Silver linings: Vancouver Islanders share their positive pandemic experiences

Health risks, social isolation and economic impact real, but some people have found a bright side

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

CORE Landscape Products’ work at a California home. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography
Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

Most Read