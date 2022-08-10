IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting in Guildford as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara. (Photo: IHIT handout)

David Chavez-Jara, who was recently convicted on drug-related charges, was a passenger in a taxi when he was shot and killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s (Aug. 9) shooting in Guildford.

David Chavez-Jara, 30, was a passenger in a taxi in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue when he was shot and killed. The taxi driver was also shot and he was taken to hospital “with serious injuries,” according to a release from IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

READ ALSO: One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022

Chavez-Jara, who was from Surrey, was “well known to police and recently convicted on possession for the purpose of trafficking, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”

“Investigators believe Mr. Chavez-Jara was the target of this senseless act,” Pierotti said.

IHIT is now asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam video, who were in the 14800-block of 108 Avenue between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., or who has any information regarding the shooting, to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Police were called to the Guildford strip mall parking lot around 2:20 p.m. for a “report of shots fired at a taxi,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn shortly after the shooting on Tuesday.

“This daytime shooting in a strip mall parking lot demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of others and resulted in serious injuries to a taxi driver.”

The fatal shooting followed two other shootings in Surrey in the early hours of Aug. 9.

READ ALSO: Police investigating two shootings at residences in Surrey, Aug. 9, 2022



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

IHITShooting