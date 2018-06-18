IIO called to Vancouver Island motorcycle death

An off-duty officer with the Victoria Police Department was involved in the crash

A motorcyclist from Quebec is dead after an accident near Mill Bay in the early morning of June 17, and now the Independent Investigations Office is also looking into the crash.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., Shawnigan Lake RCMP were called to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway near Cobble Hill Rd.

A black Corvette and a green Kawasaki motorcycle collided causing a large debris field in which additional vehicles were involved. The motorcyclist did not survive his injuries and one other person was taken to hospital and released.

The IIO has sent investigators to the scene as one of the vehicles involved was being driven by an off-duty officer of the Victoria Police Department. Their investigation is focused on the actions of the officer and the IIO is called to all officer-related incidents, whether on or off-duty, that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

South Vancouver Island Traffic services is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle which drove through the debris field of the crash, as police believe the driver of the vehicle could have information which could help with the investigation. However a description of the vehicle is not available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 250-416-0352.

