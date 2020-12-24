Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

A man died in a police-involved incident in Port Alberni on Dec. 23, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is now involved.

The Port Alberni RCMP were called to the 4200-block of Morton Street at 6:38 p.m. for a man with a weapon on the roof of a residential building. When officers arrived, the man injured himself with the weapon and collapsed, according to RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived, and the man was transported to West Coast General Hospital for treatment.

The man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The IIO BC was called in to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s death. The RCMP will not be releasing any more information on the incident as it is now under investigation by the IIO.

READ ALSO: Port Alberni crisis line sees spike in calls during COVID-19

PORT ALBERNIRCMP