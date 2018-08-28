(Pixabay)

Improve severe alcohol withdrawal treatment: B.C. study

B.C. Centre for Substance Abuse reviewed 530 studies involving more than 71,000 patients

The B.C. Centre on Substance Use says there’s an urgent need to improve the treatment of severe alcohol withdrawal.

Too many patients are being admitted to hospital when they could be managed with outpatient services, it says in a new study.

The centre’s medical director, Dr. Evan Wood, is the lead author of the reserach that found a simple screening questionnaire can properly assess patients’ symptoms in an emergency department or doctor’s office before recommending treatment.

The study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association reviewed 530 studies involving more than 71,000 patients.

Wood says St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver is the only hospital in Canada that uses the questionnaire, which improves patient care and saves costs to the health-care system.

He says it’s time doctors were trained to use the assessment tool, which could allow patients to be prescribed one of several drugs that work to reduce cravings and binge drinking, an increasing problem around the world.

READ MORE: B.C. guidelines focus on mother and baby fighting opioid addiction

READ MORE: ‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

Research by the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction says alcohol use costs Canadians an annual $14.6 billion in health care, lost production, criminal justice and other direct costs.

B.C. has the highest rate of hospitalizations in the country caused by alcohol.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.
Next story
Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

Just Posted

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival draws huge crowd

All in all, it was another fantastic North Island event for a great cause!

Larry Lake wildfire listed as 100 per cent contained

Larry Lake

Female minor hockey continues to grow in the Tri-Port

“The girls that we do have here are great hockey players and really improving”

Premier of BC ignores Port Hardy council’s request for representation on wild salmon commission

Council will send another letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Alice Lake Loop roads partially closed due to wildfires

Two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

Woman dies in swimming mishap at Vancouver Island park

38-year-old pulled from water by family member at Nanaimo’s Morningside Park on Monday

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

VIDEO: Driver’s sobriety a factor in fatal Vancouver Island crash, police say

Driver crossed centre line before striking pedestrians Monday night in Victoria

Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Most Read