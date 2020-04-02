The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the Oceanside RCMP of wrongdoing connected to a September 2019 suicide attempt. (Photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

  • Apr. 2, 2020 1:00 p.m.
  • News

Members of the Oceanside RCMP have been cleared of responsibility for injuries to a man during a suicide attempt near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019.

The decision was issued by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. in a report released on April 2.

The report, signed by chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, described the Sept. 5 incident, and read: “The evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer. On the contrary, it indicates that RCMP members fully met and indeed went beyond their duties to protect and save life. They acted swiftly and effectively and their commendable actions were directly responsible for saving [the man’s] life.”

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

Officers had to cut a noose off a man’s neck to save him and he was later diagnosed at the hospital with “superficial injuries to his neck and a broken shoulder.”

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students
Next story
‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Just Posted

Cermaq Canada continues to adapt operations amid Covid-19 pandemic while supporting employees and local communities

As governments, communities and Canadians continue to modify behaviors and activities based… Continue reading

COVID-19: North Islanders bang pots and pans to honour essential workers

‘Hopefully we can keep it going for them because these people are showing up at work every day for us’

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Juvenile eagle

‘I was able to drive up close to it and get a few pictures without getting out of the truck’

Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2019-2020 wrestling season

Both Lamothe and Speck thanked Cleary for volunteering his time to sponsor the program.

First government licensed cannabis shop on Vancouver Island celebrates one year in business

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Money will help students cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers

North Cowichan to police popular trails to ensure physical distancing

“You can expect delays accessing Mount Tzouhalem, or even to be turned away.”

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

Most Read