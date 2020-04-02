Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the Oceanside RCMP of wrongdoing connected to a September 2019 suicide attempt. (Photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Members of the Oceanside RCMP have been cleared of responsibility for injuries to a man during a suicide attempt near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019.

The decision was issued by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. in a report released on April 2.

The report, signed by chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, described the Sept. 5 incident, and read: “The evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against any officer. On the contrary, it indicates that RCMP members fully met and indeed went beyond their duties to protect and save life. They acted swiftly and effectively and their commendable actions were directly responsible for saving [the man’s] life.”

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP now offering online crime reporting

Officers had to cut a noose off a man’s neck to save him and he was later diagnosed at the hospital with “superficial injuries to his neck and a broken shoulder.”

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ParksvilleRCMP