Independent Investivations Office looking into Sayward crash

An incident in which a vehicle under RCMP scrutiny crashed near Sayward on Saturday is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Initial information provided to the IIO by the Sayward RCMP suggests that at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, an officer in an unmarked police vehicle observed a vehicle travelling on Sayward Road. The officer attempted to engage the vehicle, an IIO press release says. The driver of the vehicle crashed causing injuries to both driver and passenger.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

IIO investigators are currently conducting tasks which include obtaining physical evidence, designating and interviewing officers, interviewing any available witnesses, reviewing medical records and examining available video footage.

Any potential witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

