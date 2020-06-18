Family members and students stand spaced apart to observe physical distancing as the students wait to have their photo taken after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The school divided the students into 12 groups of a maximum of 20 people and held small formal ceremonies over the course of two days for them to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Family and friends were asked to wait outside the school to adhere to provincial health guidelines limiting public gatherings larger than 50 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, including a teacher connected with an independent school in the Lower Mainland.

As a precaution the school has stopped its in-class teaching for the balance of the year,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (June 18). The school is within the Fraser Health region, and anyone who came in contact with the teacher is being notified.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province. Ten of those infected are in hospital, five of who are in critical care.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,783 confirmed cases since January.

Provincial health officials continue to deal with seven active outbreaks, six of which are in long-term or seniors care homes and the seventh in an acute care centre.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan
Next story
Trees, sweat and physical distancing

Just Posted

Trees, sweat and physical distancing

Tree planters in B.C. doing essential work in awkward places

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II.

Two coastal B.C. First Nations investing $25 million in renewable energy projects

To get off diesel power, two off-grid communities developing hydro power

Gilford Island First Nation buys Pierre’s Marina Lodge

Opportunity to reestablish ownership on their traditional land

Mowi providing salmon donations to Campbell River food bank throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

Most Read