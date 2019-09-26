Indigenous carving taken from Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road

The Port Hardy RCMP are searching for an Indigenous carving that appears to have been stolen.

“On Sept. 25, staff at Port Hardy District office reported a theft of a carving that occurred sometime in the previous week,” stated Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The carving was located at the Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road and appeared to have been ripped off its platform. The matter is still under investigation.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

