SUBMITTED PHOTO

Indigenous carving taken from Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road

Port Hardy District office reported theft of a carving that occurred sometime in the previous week.

The Port Hardy RCMP are searching for an Indigenous carving that appears to have been stolen.

“On Sept. 25, staff at Port Hardy District office reported a theft of a carving that occurred sometime in the previous week,” stated Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The carving was located at the Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road and appeared to have been ripped off its platform. The matter is still under investigation.”

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response
Next story
Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Just Posted

Indigenous carving taken from Port Hardy Estuary on Hardy Bay Road

Port Hardy District office reported theft of a carving that occurred sometime in the previous week.

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom blows the whistle on rural dividend funds

Rural dividend funds were set up to diversify economies and weather the storms that come.

North Island Bantam Eagles dominate first two tiering games on home ice

“We had some really good moments where everything was clicking”

North Island Peewee Eagles go 1-1 at home during preseason tiering

Eagles fell to Kerry Park 9-5 and then defeated Nanaimo 4-1 at home.

Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

I would ride all day in the rain if it means raising money to help these kids”

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Humpback whales

I was there in my small skiff at a distance with my telephoto and extender mounted to my camera

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Staples runs as independent for North Island-Powell River

Retired math instructor sees environment, opioid crisis as key issues

Most Read