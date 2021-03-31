Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Hills Wilderness Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Google Earth/Screenshot)

A man was airlifted off a mountain in Sooke Hills Wilderness Park Tuesday evening after he was injured while hiking with a group.

BC Emergency Health Services was called at 12:39 p.m. for a report of an injured man near the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Metchosin Search and Rescue was sent soon after and, after determining the man was already more than three kilometres up the mountain, they decided a helicopter would be the fastest way to get him out.

A ground paramedic crew was dispatched to the area at 6:45 p.m. where they met the helicopter on the ground and transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were unable to comment on the nature of the man’s injuries.

