Injured Island mountain biker airlifted from Courtenay

The patient was flown out by Helijet shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A mountain biker was airlifted out of Courtenay Airpark on the holiday Monday after being rescued by Cumberland Fire Department.

The department got the call for a rescue about 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The man had been riding on the trails around Cumberland with some friends when he had an accident near the intersection of the Bucket of Blood and Bear Buns trails.

“The guy had a tumble,” Fire Chief Mike Williamson told Black Press on Tuesday. “Our guys brought him out of the bushes.”

Initially, the helicopter was going to pick up the patient in Cumberland in the afternoon, after the crew had rescued him.

“They were going to set up in Cumberland Park,” he said.

Instead, BC Ambulance transported the patient to the Courtenay Airpark. He was assessed and transported by Helijet shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Williamson was able to get some details later, saying the man suffered a broken collarbone and broken ribs. However, there was no other information about the patient, where he was taken or his condition as of press time.

Last month, Cumberland Fire Department responded to a call on the trails and performed CPR on a mountain biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail. He was found unresponsive and died at the scene.



