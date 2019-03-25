Parksville’s Kaiden Finley, centre, is surrounded by his five siblings. Kaiden passed away on March 21 after a long battle with brain cancer. - Photo submitted by Tasha Finley

Inspirational Vancouver Island youngster dies after battle with brain cancer

Kaiden Finley ‘was seriously the strongest 11-year-old’

Parksville’s Kaiden Finley has died after a long, brave battle with brain cancer.

The 11-year-old died on March 21 and will be remembered by many for his endless efforts to raise awareness for brain cancer.

“That’s all he wanted was his story shared, to get awareness of his brain tumour out there,” said Kaiden’s mom, Tasha Finley, in an email. “All Kaiden wanted was to share awareness and get people to keep sharing.”

READ MORE:Parksville’s Kaiden Finley, 11, continues to help others during cancer battle

READ MORE: 9-year-old Parksville cancer victim helped by classmates

Kaiden was diagnosed with a brain tumour on May 7, 2017, and three days later underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove the cancerous growth at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Last September, after many ups and downs, Kaiden went for a routine MRI and was told the cancer had returned, this time in his neck and spine. Doctors found six new tumours.

Tasha said Kaiden went through a tough journey but remained strong.

“He was seriously the strongest 11-year-old. Even through his pain he kept smiling and laughing and willing to keep sharing his story for other kids,” Tasha said. “He loved getting all the loving messages from people wishing him well or just a note saying ‘hi’. He was so very touched that everyone cared about him.”

READ MORE: Parksville brain tumour survivor McHappy to give back

Kaiden spent his final days in Victoria to be close to his hospice team. One of his main focuses over the past several months was the upcoming Brain Tumour Walk on May 26 in Victoria. His team Kaiden’s Kape Krusaders has reached $1,700 in donations that will help others dealing with brain tumours.

In January, Kaiden spent the day as police chief with the Victoria Police Department and was able to check many other things off his bucket list like flying lessons with the Victoria Flying Club, putting out fires with Victoria International Airport Fire Rescue members and learned archery with the Cowichan Bowmen Archery Club.

Kaiden was also a junior rider for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, which is how he met his team rider Alli Roberts, who was a huge part in helping Kaiden reach many of his final goals.

The two became close and created a strong bond over the last year.

“I can’t believe he’s gone,” Roberts said. “We were teamed up for Tour de Rock and he inspired me to be the best rider I could be. Now I have to continue sharing his story even when it breaks my heart because I will always stand up for Kaiden and share his story.”

Roberts said her best memory with Kaiden was when he stood up in front of his whole school to talk about Tour de Rock.

“Public speaking wasn’t his thing but he bravely stepped up and did it,” Roberts said.

To honour Kaiden and his memory, Roberts got a thunderbolt tattoo on her ankle which represents a little flash figure he gave to Roberts just before the Tour de Rock.

“He told me he held onto it during his radiation treatments for strength and that I could have it on the ride to help me when it was difficult,” she said. “I took it along with me and had it for every moment of the tour and took pictures with it and sent them back to Kaiden along the way.”

When Kaiden relapsed, the entire Tour de Rock team got lightening bolt decals made and stuck them to their helmets to show Kaiden and his family they were riding for him.

“I’ll run for Kaiden, ride my bike for Kaiden, and most definitely walk in the Brain Tumour Walk on May 26. Please join Kaiden’s team and walk with us in support of the awareness he has tried to create,” Roberts said.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Just Posted

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tier 3 Bantam Championships

“The packed arena and electricity within was fantastic.”

Port Hardy RCMP issues warning about recent overdose

“Our primary concern is public safety. We are urging the public to be aware of what is circulating.”

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

Inspirational Vancouver Island youngster dies after battle with brain cancer

Kaiden Finley ‘was seriously the strongest 11-year-old’

North Island Peewee Eagles go 2-2 at Tier 3 Championships in Powell River

All told, it was a pretty successful season for the North Island Peewee Eagles.

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Zeballos Inlet

Check out this beautiful photograph of the Zeballos Inlet from Alanna Janisse!… Continue reading

Indecent caller handed 18-month conditional sentence

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Most Read