Integrated Major Crime Unit investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Wellness check leads to discovery of a woman deceased inside her home

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is currently investigating a homicide on Quadra Island.

On Jan. 16, the Quadra Island RCMP attended a residence to conduct a wellness check on a 39-year-old woman. Upon attendance, frontline officers located the woman deceased inside her home, Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the RCMP Island District, says in a press release.

With the assistance of the Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, investigators gathered evidence indicating the death appeared criminal in nature, Cpl. Bérubé says. Investigators believe this incident was targeted.

The incident was isolated and investigators do not believe there are any further risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverHomicideQuadra Island