Jeff Lee, lawyer representing the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund, speaks to media following a court hearing related to money raised following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash outside the Court of Queens Bench in Saskatoon, Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

A Saskatchewan judge has approved interim GoFundMe payments to those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The payments of $50,000 are to be given to each of the 13 survivors and the families of the 16 people who died after the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck crashed in April.

More than $15.2 million was donated to the GoFundMe campaign created after the crash.

The money had yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation which outlines how court-supervised payouts are to be made.

Jeff Lee, a lawyer who represents the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc., told Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench some of the families have faced financial hardship since the crash.

The judge also approved a committee to determine how the rest of the Broncos GoFundMe money is distributed.

The Canadian Press

