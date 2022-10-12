Interior Health and local police are investigating an incident involving the death of a patient at the Penticton Regional Hospital on Oct. 10. (File photo)

Interior Health, RCMP investigating patient fatality at Penticton hospital

IH says there was no direct threat to staff or other patients inside the psychiatric unit

Interior Health and RCMP are investigating an incident involving the death of a patient at the Penticton hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, a fatality occurred in the inpatient psychiatric unit at the city’s regional hospital.

“This is a tragic situation and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” said Dr. Shallen Letwin, vice president of clinical operation in IH’s south region.

“The RCMP were contacted immediately and are conducting a separate investigation, so Interior Health is unable to speak to additional details about the incident at this time.”

IH says there was no direct threat to staff or other patients during the incident.

“The safety and security of our staff and patients is our top priority and we recognize this is still a distressing situation for staff and patients on the unit and concerning for their families,” Letwin added.

Interior Health did not provide further details on the cause of death.

Penticton RCMP said that they are conducting their own investigation, as are the BC Coroners.

“Penticton RCMP will continue to work in collaboration with Interior Health on best practices that consider the safety of all visitors, patients and staff,” said Const. James Grandy.

Interior Health said it is supporting the family and its patients at this time.

“Our priority is to ensure that all those directly impacted have access to the support they need,” IH said in its statement.

