Investigation at burned Vancouver Island cabin reveals human remains

The Port Hardy RCMP are investigating what appears to be human remains found at a remote Vancouver Island cabin that had been destroyed by a fire.

According to a news release from Corp. Chris Manseau, a caretaker of the cabin contacted the police on Tuesday (Jan. 19) saying that a cabin approximately 30 kilometres from Winter Harbour had been “completely destroyed. While investigating what remained of the cabin the complainant located what they believed was human remains.”

The Port Hardy RCMP immediately contacted the BC Coroners Service, and requested members of the Campbell River RCMP Forensic Identification Section (FIS) to attend the cabin scene. “It was determined that the remains found are human.”

“Because of the remote location of this cabin, it’s believed that the owner of an SUV vehicle found parked nearby is the deceased,” said Port Hardy Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andy Phillips. “Preliminary findings so far have not indicated anything suspicious about this person’s death, but we will wait for an autopsy before making any final conclusions.”

The Port Hardy RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area of Hecht Beach between Jan. 10 to Jan. 19 to contact the police if they have any information about this cabin fire, or saw anyone in the area. Investigators are aware of social media posts incorrectly identifying remains as non-human, and are strongly suggesting those posts along with any photographs of the cabin be removed.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

