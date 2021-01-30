There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

More than a year after a double homicide in Duncan on Dec. 24, 2019, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues their investigation, and is again asking for the public’s assistance.

On Christmas Eve, 2019, just before 11 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to an assault in the downtown area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, Fran Shurie and Nellie Williams, both of whom were injured.

They were transported to hospital where Shurie succumbed to his injuries.

Williams ultimately died from her injuries several days later in hospital.

“Since the beginning of the investigation, there were indicators this was a targeted attack, and it’s believed there is still no risk to the public,” says Sgt. Jason Kerr, acting non-commissioned officer in charge of VIIMCU.

“The VIIMCU team has spent the last year gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing persons of interest. They have not stopped following up on tips in this tragic event.”

Police are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward or call the VIIMCU’s information line at 250-380-6211.

“Your information could be the final necessary tip needed to bring justice to these two victims,” Kerr said.

Crime

