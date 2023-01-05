This image made from video, provided by KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Bessie Laurena Hendricks celebrating her 115th birthday in November 2022. Hendricks, an Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S., died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the age of 115. (KCCI 8 News via AP)

This image made from video, provided by KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Bessie Laurena Hendricks celebrating her 115th birthday in November 2022. Hendricks, an Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S., died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the age of 115. (KCCI 8 News via AP)

Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115

Bessie Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic

An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa’s Calhoun County, Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse there and the mother of five children, according to the Des Moines Register. She is survived by three of her children.

A funeral service for Hendricks will be held at Lampe & Powers Funeral Home on Saturday.

The Gerontology Research Group reports that Hendrick’s death leaves 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California as the country’s oldest living person.

SeniorsUSA

Previous story
MOWI employees rescue 2 emaciated dogs from remote Minstrel Island
Next story
BC Liberals’ gender equity critic called out for promoting transphobic content on Twitter

Just Posted

Bear and Tiger being rescued from Minstrel Island. (Dalynn St Pierre Facebook photo)
MOWI employees rescue 2 emaciated dogs from remote Minstrel Island

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Dr. Alex Nataros. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Resolving to keep it simple in the new year