A Greater Victoria gas station shows the most recent price jump to $194.9 cents per litre March 2. (Courtesy Hudson Mack)

Is Vancouver Island ready for gas at nearly $2 a litre?

Gas prices hit new high in Greater Victoria, jumping to 194.9 cents per litre

Gas prices in Greater Victoria are soaring once again.

Prices at some stations across the region have jumped to 194.9 cents per litre. This sets a new record for the region, breaking the previous high of 179.9 set in February.

As of noon on Wednesday (March 2), prices listed by online tracker GasBuddy were mixed, ranging from 172.9 to 194.9.

Over on the mainland, Wednesday’s average price in Vancouver was sitting at 183.7 cents per litre, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). The average for the entire province was 176.6.

Across the nation, provincial averages ranged from 146.0 in Alberta to 157.1 in Ontario and 173.6 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Over the past year, CAA has recorded Victoria’s lowest price at 143.7 and the highest at 179.9.

