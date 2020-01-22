Cobble Hill’s Island Bakery is closing due to changing markets. (Island Bakery Facebook page)

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Cobble Hill’s long-standing Island Bakery is lighting its ovens for the last time on Jan. 31.

The bakery, which has been in operation since 1982, announced on its Facebook page that it is closing due to changing markets.

The Facebook page said Larry and Audrey Roscoe started the bakery with a dream of providing fresh bread at a competitive price.

“Over the years, we’ve been honoured to sponsor countless others, from local charities, sports teams, school functions, food banks and many many more,” the Roscoe family said on the page.

“[We] have lost many nights sleep coming to this decision. We work on a volume based business model and over the years we’ve seen a drastic decline in volume because of market trends, large national brands giving kickbacks and rebates to be exclusive. Our little bakery has no choice but to close our doors. We’d like to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for your nearly 40 years of support. Thank you for bringing us into your homes for the past 38 years.”

The store will remain open until Feb. 10, the page said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise
Next story
Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Just Posted

Decor details: Professional rental and design businesses deliver it all

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

North Island Bantam Eagles ice Clippers, clinch Tier 2 league banner

“We will enjoy the moment for now, but… it’s back to work on Tuesday”

Upgrades to Port Hardy arena hinge on grant funding

The district is waiting on grant approval from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: North Island beauty

“don’t forget to look up and observe the beauty of the whole North Island”

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Successful end to search for kayakers along the Island river

Father and son located tired and cold, but otherwise OK

Vancouver Island man arrested after police seize suspected illicit drugs in Nanoose Bay

Car impounded after Port Alberni driver clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Most Read