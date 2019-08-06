Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him

RCMP are recommending several charges against a 21-year-old Comox Valley man in relation to an early morning break-in while a family was home on July 31.

Police were alerted to the scene at the 1000 block of 26th Street in Courtenay for a break-and-enter in progress about 1:30 a.m.

They arrived and arrested the suspect. At the time the story went to press, charges were pending.

The family recounted the incident on a Facebook post, saying they were awoken at 1:30 a.m. by the sound of glass shattering. The suspect, they say, had broken the window and climbed inside the house, allegedly screaming that someone was trying to kill him. Then he ran up the stairs to the second-storey living room and sat on the couch. The family says they tried to get him to leave, but at one point he tried to jump out a second-floor window, then the patio door. Police arrived to arrest the suspect. After, the family says they spent most of the night cleaning up glass and blood around the house.

