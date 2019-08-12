Emergency crews respond to an accident scene at Comox Valley Kayaks & Canoes after a vehicle went off the road and ran into the Cliffe Avenue business. Photo supplied, Courtenay Fire Department

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

As of Monday morning, the message on the machine at Comox Valley Kayaks & Canoes says the business will be closed for a few days.

The reason is a vehicle crashed into the business at 2020 Cliffe Ave. on Sunday. It was the third accident in just under an hour to which the Courtenay Fire Department had to respond on a busy afternoon.

The first call came in at 3:34 p.m. when a vehicle hit a pedestrian at Cruikshank Avenue and Muir Road. There may have been some kind of dispute between the parties, with the driver running over another person. The case is being treated as a hit-and-run. The Comox Valley Record has contacted the RCMP for more information about the vehicle.

“The patient was banged up,” says Capt. Jonathan Welsh of the Courtenay Fire Department. “While we were dealing with that, the second accident came in.”

This one was a rear-end collision at 1978 Cliffe Ave. at 3:51 p.m. BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene to treat two patients.

“We cleared that scene and just got back to quarters,” Welsh said. “We get a call for an MVI at Cliffe and 21st.”

The third call came in at 4:33 p.m. at almost the exact location of the previous accident. Welsh says there was some thought it might be a duplicate call but they learned it involved a building.

The department does not have more information, other than the accident might have been related to a possible medical emergency. Welsh adds the driver had an apparent wrist injury.

“It was quite traumatic because there was a lot of debris inside the vehicle,” he says.

The department left a crew behind to handle any possible fire activity or potential for the building to collapse while the vehicle was being removed from the structure.

READ MORE: RCMP involved in crash south of Courtenay Saturday night


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP
Next story
Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

Just Posted

Hyde Creek Music Festival 2019 lineup and more! Volunteers and silent auction donations still needed

The Hyde Creek Music Festival returns for the second year in a row on Aug. 24 noon until 11:30 p.m.

Boom & Bust: a history of the resilient women of Telegraph Cove

It took nearly four years to locate and interview the women to write about their experiences.

Port McNeill council deals with rezoning issues

Port McNeill council met for a special meeting on Aug. 8 to deal with two rezoning issues.

Helicopter Survey to Identify Mineral Potential in the North Island

“New large datasets are a powerful tool in identifying new natural resource opportunities”

25 fire hydrants painted throughout the Village of Woss

“She just wants to make it a happier place for our community”

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

RCMP look for person of interest in case of murdered Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Island fire department responds to three vehicle incidents under an hour

Courtenay incidents include a possible hit-and-run, rear-ender and vehicle driving into kayak shop

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Most Read