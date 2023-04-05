VIHA logo

VIHA logo

Island Health announces new location for Port McNeill Public Health

The Port McNeill Public Health team is relocating to the A’ekakila’as Primary Care Centre at 2161 McNeill Road, effective as of April 3.

Co-locating public health nurses to the A’ekakila’as Primary Care Centre will add to the team of family physicians, social worker and midwives who offer culturally safe, primary care at the clinic.

The public health team offers a range of health supports to residents of Port McNeill and surrounding communities including prenatal, postpartum and newborn care, breastfeeding support, immunization clinics, contraceptive support and STI testing.

The public health team also offers baby immunizations all day on Wednesdays by appointment and drop-in youth immunization clinics every Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments with the public health team can be made by calling 250-956-6828 or 250-902-6071.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareIsland Health

Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
Unpredictable weather, improper B.C. highway driving prompt reminders ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

VIHA logo
Island Health announces new location for Port McNeill Public Health

A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

The Port Alice Health Centre no longer has xray services. (Debra Lynn photo)
Shuttle from Port Alice to Port Hardy increases access to X-rays and other services

Campbell River’s Vancouver Island Regional Library branch. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Over $2 million coming to North Island libraries