Island Health announces new location for Port McNeill Public Health

The Port McNeill Public Health team is relocating to the A’ekakila’as Primary Care Centre at 2161 McNeill Road, effective as of April 3.

Co-locating public health nurses to the A’ekakila’as Primary Care Centre will add to the team of family physicians, social worker and midwives who offer culturally safe, primary care at the clinic.

The public health team offers a range of health supports to residents of Port McNeill and surrounding communities including prenatal, postpartum and newborn care, breastfeeding support, immunization clinics, contraceptive support and STI testing.

The public health team also offers baby immunizations all day on Wednesdays by appointment and drop-in youth immunization clinics every Thursday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Appointments with the public health team can be made by calling 250-956-6828 or 250-902-6071.

