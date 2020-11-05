Tofino's welcome sign. (Westerly file photo)

Island Health announces possible COVID-19 exposure in Tofino

Tofino Brewing Company listed as possible exposure site.

Island Health is asking anyone who was at the Tofino Brewing Company at 691 Industrial Way on Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

The brewery is now listed on Island Health’s possible exposure list.

“Island Health will provide updates on the locations and times of known possible exposures to COVID-19 to the public in our region when we have been unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing. A close contact exposure means face-to-face contact for an extended period of time with a person who is infectious,” the listing states.

“The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, we ask that anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

The announcement suggests that there is no known risk to anyone who attended the brewery outside the Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m., timeframe.

“If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” it states.

Anyone who does develop symptoms must immediately seek testing and self-isolate.

More information can be found at Island Health’s general public page.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: COVID-19: District of Tofino encourages residents to wear masks

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ucluelet businesses begin mandating masks

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ucluelet local frustrated by lax protocols as tourism reopens

CoronavirusTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Just Posted

Following MMFN’s decision to restrict access to WFP trucks, hereditary chiefs and environmental advocacy group Sierra BC has expressed its solidarity with the Nation
Kwakwaka’wakw hereditary chiefs stand with Gold River-area First Nation in road use battle with logging company

Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation restricting highway access to Western Forest Products

Kwakiutl First Nation is hosting a mini business school for up to 20 Indigenous people with the aim of increasing Indigenous led entrepreneurship. (Kimberly Kufaas photo)
Mini Indigenous business school coming to Port Hardy

Applications for the free business program are being accepted now

Remembrance Day last year in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney photo)
North Island Legions are observing Remembrance Day in small, private ceremonies

Port Hardy’s ceremony will be live-streamed and radio broadcast

The semi-truck laying on its side after the crash. (Port McNeill RCMP photo)
Update: Semi-truck crash near Woss remains under investigation by the Port McNeill RCMP

The vehicle was travelling northbound when it entered the southbound ditch.

Fireworks over the Port Hardy sign during FILOMI days. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
13 fireworks permits issued by the District of Port Hardy for Halloween night

Social media was lit up with numerous complaints about fireworks being set off in the North Island.

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Tofino's welcome sign. (Westerly file photo)
Island Health announces possible COVID-19 exposure in Tofino

Tofino Brewing Company listed as possible exposure site.

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

Most Read