Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Vancouver Island caseload nearly doubles previous days in Thursday report

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)

The B.C. government reported 114 COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island for Thursday (Oct. 28), setting a new single-day case record. The previous record of 107 was set on Oct. 5 of this year.

The number marked a significant jump in new cases this week for Island Health, as Tuesday and Wednesday saw only 55 cases each. When asked about the spike, a representative for the health authority was unable to definitively explain the reason for the near doubling of daily cases.

The latest number of new cases brings the total active cases on the Island to 586. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Thursday for Island Health.

Provincewide, public health teams reported 758 confirmed new cases for the day, with 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

B.C. health authorities continue to hold appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province.

READ MORE: Victoria General Hospital sets up COVID-19 inpatient unit in response to soaring case counts

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 758 Thursday, 10 deaths
Next story
Canada leads G20 in financing fossil fuels, lags in renewables funding, report says

Just Posted

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP Alistair MacGregor are calling on the government to bring back the CRB and other benefits. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Coastal NDP MPs call on Feds to reverse decision to end recovery benefits

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire on Saturday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions

Researchers sample fish in the Keogh River on Vancouver Island. Simon Fraser University.
Vancouver Island study disentangles river and marine stressors on salmon and trout