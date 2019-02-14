Island Health issues press release regarding Port Alice Health Centre service changes

Island Health will be hosting a community meeting in Port Alice Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the rec centre.

BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO North Island MLA Claire Trevena brought Port Alice and Alert Bay health care issues to light by writing a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix in support of the villages.

Island Health issued a press release regarding changes to the Village of Port Alice’s health care services, which can be read in full below:

Island Health is expanding team-based primary care and enhancing community services in Port Alice to better meet the current and future health-care needs of residents. A meeting will be held on February 20 to highlight the changes and how they will support health-care in the community

After carefully examining how people use the Port Alice Health Centre and talking with community members about what services they need, North Island health leaders have created a plan for the future of the Health Centre that maintains Island Health’s investment in the community, strengthens and diversifies the centre’s health-care team and expands valuable community services.

New and improved community-based health supports:

· More Home Support. Island Health is hiring more staff in order to provide home support seven days a week, including in the evening. Community health workers help with things like medication and personal care for people who need extra support.

· More support for mental health and substance use concerns. A new counsellor has joined the team at the Port Alice Health Centre to support people with mental health or substance use challenges.

· New Adult Day Program. Adult Day Services help improve the health and quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities. An adult day program will be offered in Port Alice for the first time starting later this spring.

· New community bathing program. Island Health exploring options to accommodate a community bathing program.

Effective April 1, 2019:

Clinic Hours:

Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday to Thursday (physician, nurse, mental health and substance use counsellor/social worker available)

Friday (nurse, mental health and substance use counsellor/social worker available)

After Hours:

A physician will be available after hours (4:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.) Monday to Thursday for urgent primary care.

B.C. Ambulance Service will continue to provide 24/7 emergency care.

Health advice from registered nurses and pharmacists can be accessed 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

To learn more about new and changing health-care services in Port Alice, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/portalicehealth

Join us for a community meeting:

Date: February 20, 2019

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Place: Port Alice Recreation Centre, 951 Marine Drive