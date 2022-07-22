Island Health offering monkeypox vaccines to those who are most at risk

Appointments available in Nanaimo, Victoria and Comox Valley the week of July 25

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

Monkeypox vaccinations will be eligible for those most at risk in Victoria, Nanaimo and the Comox Valley next week.

In a press release, Island Health advised it is launching a vaccination campaign the week of July 25 for those who are 18 years or older who are “transgender, or self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men community,” who meet certain criteria. People in that cohort are eligible to be vaccinated if they have been diagnosed with chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis in the past two months; have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days; have had anonymous sex the past 21 days; or are planning to engage in sex work or pay for sex.

All who qualify are encouraged to book an appointment, said Island Health, and the B.C. Medical Services Plan is not required. The vaccine is not available to the general public as this time, the authority said.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, symptoms can occur in two stages with fever, chills, intense headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, exhaustion, and muscle and back pain in the first. The second stage can consist of sores and blisters in the hands, feet, arms, legs, mouth or genitals, lasting two to three weeks.

Currently there are 48 cases in the province, the BCCDC said.

To book an appointment, go to https://waitwhile.com/welcome/mpclinics.

READ ALSO: Health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox in Vancouver Island region

READ ALSO: Canada considering smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking NewsIsland HealthMonkeypox

Previous story
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Health care in the North Island matters

Port McNeill Hospital. (Gazette file photo)
Critics say North Island ER closures symptom of larger problem

Port Hardy Municipal Hall signage. (Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council votes to help strengthen Indigenous relationships

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs exhibition schedule highlighted by trip to Port McNeill