Island Health records another death due to COVID-19 at Greater Victoria Hospital

One more person has died and two more staff members have tested positive from the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak, Island Health announced Thursday.

Since the outbreak was first declared Dec. 1, a total of eight staff members and nine patients have contracted the virus. Of those, two have died.

Island Health confirmed the first death on Dec. 8, and the second on Dec. 10.

READ ALSO: One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Despite regular new cases, Island Health says testing continues to confirm that the outbreak has been contained to acute care areas of the hospital, and no new sources of transmission have been identified since the outbreak was first declared. Patients in the acute care areas are being closely monitored for symptoms and staff testing continues.

While the hospital is closed to acute care admissions, the emergency department and outpatient service, including medical imaging and day surgery, remain open. Island Health assures people that these areas of the hospital are safe and people should not hesitate to seek medical attention if they need it.

Laboratory services have been temporarily moved to the Keating Cross Road lab, located at 2140A Keating Cross Rd.

As of Dec. 10, there are 158 active cases on Vancouver Island, with four in critical care and eight in hospital.

READ ALSO: British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

 

