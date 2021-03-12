Regional District of Mount Waddington. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Island Health releases vaccination dates for North Island areas

If where you live isn’t listed, more information on your area will be released in the future.

Island Health has released more information on how to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the North Island. See below for your region, and if where you live isn’t listed, make sure you still phone the call centre when it’s your turn based on age group. More information will be coming in the days and weeks ahead for communities not currently listed.

PORT HARDY

As Port Hardy is a small community, the entire adult population age 18+ will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic at a future date that will be determined.

We are working to get the senior population immunized as quickly as possible. We are encouraging all seniors age 80+ and Indigenous seniors age 65+ to book now for a vaccination clinic that will take place in Port Hardy on March 15 and 17.

All seniors 80 years of age and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders:

Please call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line 1-833-348-4787 between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM, 7 days/week. The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place.

You may also ask a friend or relative to book this on your behalf. You will be asked for your full name, date of birth, postal code, your personal health number and a phone number that you can receive text messages on, or an email address that you or your family check often, in case we need to send you important information.

Please note: This special vaccination clinic is for first dose vaccine appointments, and is only available for Port Hardy residents age 80+ and Indigenous people age 65+.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please visit islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.

Please help Island Health get the word out to the community through your networks.

PORT McNEILL

As Port McNeill is a small community, the entire adult population age 18+ will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic at a future date that will be determined.

We are working to get the senior population immunized as quickly as possible. We are encouraging all seniors age 80+ and Indigenous seniors age 65+ to book now for a vaccination clinic that will take place in Port McNeill on Tuesday, March 16.

All seniors 80 years of age and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders:

Please call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line 1-833-348-4787 between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM, 7 days/week. The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place.

You may also ask a friend or relative to book this on your behalf. You will be asked for your full name, date of birth, postal code, your personal health number and a phone number that you can receive text messages on, or an email address that you or your family check often, in case we need to send you important information.

Please note: This special vaccination clinic is for first dose vaccine appointments, and is only available for Port McNeill residents age 80+ and Indigenous people age 65+.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please visit islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.

Please help Island Health get the word out to the community through your networks.

PORT ALICE

As Port Alice is a small community, the entire adult population age 18+ will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic at a future date that will be determined.

We are working to get the senior population immunized as quickly as possible. We are encouraging all seniors age 80+ and Indigenous seniors age 65+ to book now for a vaccination clinic that will take place in Port Alice on Friday, March 19.

All seniors 80 years of age and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders:

Please call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line 1-833-348-4787 between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM, 7 days/week. The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place.

You may also ask a friend or relative to book this on your behalf. You will be asked for your full name, date of birth, postal code, your personal health number and a phone number that you can receive text messages on, or an email address that you or your family check often, in case we need to send you important information.

Please note: This special vaccination clinic is for first dose vaccine appointments, and is only available for Port Alice residents age 80+ and Indigenous people age 65+.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please visit islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.

Please help Island Health get the word out to the community through your networks.

SOINTULA

As Sointula is a small community, the entire adult population age 18+ will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic at a future date that will be determined.

We are working to get the senior population immunized as quickly as possible. We are encouraging all seniors age 80+ and Indigenous seniors age 65+ to book now for a vaccination clinic that will take place in Sointula on Thursday, March 18.

All seniors 80 years of age and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders:

Please call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line 1-833-348-4787 between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM, 7 days/week. The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place.

You may also ask a friend or relative to book this on your behalf. You will be asked for your full name, date of birth, postal code, your personal health number and a phone number that you can receive text messages on, or an email address that you or your family check often, in case we need to send you important information.

Please note: This special vaccination clinic is for first dose vaccine appointments, and is only available for Sointula residents age 80+ and Indigenous people age 65+.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, please visit islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.

Please help Island Health get the word out to the community through your networks.

Regional District of Mount Waddington. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Island Health releases vaccination dates for North Island areas

If where you live isn’t listed, more information on your area will be released in the future.

