Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

Island Health saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, breaking the old daily record set only a week ago.

On Jan. 13, B.C. continued its relatively flat recent COVID-19 infection count, with 519 new cases. However, Island Health recorded 34 of those cases – a new daily record.

Earlier this month, on Jan. 6, B.C. public health officials announced 28 new cases in the health authority– a three-case jump from the previous record of 25 new cases reported at the end of November.

Island Health has seen 1,186 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths. Of the 199 active cases, 13 people are hospitalized with two in the ICU. To date, 67 people have been hospitalized and 968 have recovered.

READ MORE: Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

B.C. has seen a slow decline in total new cases in recent days, without the spike that was feared from extra travel and gatherings during the holiday season after an incubation period of a week or more. There were 538 new diagnosed cases reported on Saturday, 507 on Sunday, 430 on Monday and 446 on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Current public health orders – which limit gatherings and group activities of all kinds – were extended until at least Feb. 5. Travel-related orders, including an advisory to avoid non-essential travel, remain in place.

READ MORE: B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

 

