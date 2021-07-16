Kim Hill, left, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination from public health nurse Mary Dunn at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex immunization clinic in Sooke. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Kim Hill, left, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination from public health nurse Mary Dunn at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex immunization clinic in Sooke. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Island Health surpasses 1 million COVID-19 immunizations

Campaign has seen 78% of population immunized; 48% have received 2 doses

Island Health surpassed a critical milestone on Friday, issuing its one millionth COVID-19 vaccination dose.

The health authority’s COVID-19 immunization campaign has run since December 2020, initially prioritizing frontline staff and vulnerable residents. It has now has administered doses to 78 per cent of those in the Island Health region and fully vaccinated 48 per cent of residents.

ALSO READ: Sooke council approves development permit for 132 housing units

As part of the program, more than 3,800 vaccines have been administered to underserved individuals who might otherwise have barriers to access. A total of 1,044 outreach clinics have been held and more than 21,000 people in roughly 50 First Nations communities have received at least one dose.

“Without the Herculean efforts of our immunization staff and the many supporting teams, as well as our community partners, we would not have been as successful,” Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick said in a statement.

Stanwick said he is confident in Island Health’s vaccine supply and is determined to have 85 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

Mass immunization clinics will continue to deliver first and second doses throughout the summer. Everyone aged 12 and older can register at gov.bc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

COVID-19Island Healthvaccines

Previous story
Prairie farmers pray for rain as drought, grasshoppers ravage crops and pastures
Next story
Feds doling out $1.5M for removal of 18 derelict boats from B.C., Atlantic coasts

Just Posted

Ray Goodwin (l-r), Leanne McIntee, Tracy Armstrong and Grady Stotz with the Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services (MOUHSS) bus at Willow Point in Campbell River on July 13, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
MOUHSS bus heading to Port Hardy

Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob
Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait

Richard Johnson introduces the Wuikinuxv summer students to the 'Wuikala language on July 12. (Gloria Walkus-Brotchie photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation hosts first cultural summer day camp

RBC presents $80,000 cheque to North Island College. From left to right: Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC vice-president, Students & Community Engagement; Rick Eigler, RBC branch manager, Comox Valley; Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice-president; Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director Indigenous Education; Aubrey Lively, RBC assistant branch manager; and Katharina Schulte-Bisping, RBC assistant branch manager.
RBC gives $80,000 to support Indigenous students at North Island College