Island Health logo

Island Health logo

Island Health announces two doctors, new clinic space for Port McNeill

Island Health has leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd to use as an immediate clinic location

Island Health issued an update on health care services in Port McNeill.

According to the news release, “Island Health has identified two additional temporary physicians and leased space within the community to ensure residents of Port McNeill and the surrounding region have continued access to primary care services,” the statement reads, adding, “Beginning in May, Dr. Nicole Bennett-Boutilier will provide temporary primary care services, as well as coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In June, Dr. John Fitzgerald will begin providing temporary primary care services.”

Island Health also noted it has leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd in Port McNeill to use as “an immediate clinic location to support primary care appointments while a long-term model is developed. It is important to note this location is not a walk-in clinic and will be for booked appointments only. The two physicians will also support the Port McNeill Medical Collaborative, which will remain open and continue to provide primary care appointments at this time.”

Dr. Prean Armogam will continue to work at the clinic. Island Health thanked him for his continued leadership and commitment to providing health care services to the community.

“Island Health remains committed to the vision of establishing a health authority owned and operated primary care clinic in Port McNeill,” stated the release. “A recent Request for Proposals for suitable clinic space has closed and the process is underway. The support of the two additional physicians and use of the leased space are considered an interim solution while the new primary care model is established and recruitment of permanent physician coverage continues.”

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom was pleased to hear the announcement from Island Health. When asked to comment, she said that together with the ‘Namgis First Nation (who live nearby on Cormorant Island), “we continue to work with Island Health to determine a better model of health care for our region. While we still have work to do for our long term future, we are pleased at the relatively swift progress being made to remedy the current physician crisis. We’d like to thank residents for their patience and Dr. Armogam for doing what he is able to meet daily health care needs.”

More info about health care services in Port McNeill

Island Health is working with multiple physician partners and groups to ensure ongoing physician coverage at Port McNeill Hospital. In partnership with the remaining local physician, physicians from neighbouring communities and physician locums, physician coverage has been scheduled for the hospital.

Beginning May 19, people who want to see either Dr. Nicole Bennett-Boutilier or Dr. John Fitzgerald can phone 1-866-956-2007 to schedule appointments.

First Nations communities and individuals can also access the First Nations Health Authority’s First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. Indigenous people and their family members can access the program to address their health and wellness needs. Please call 1-855-344-3800 to book an appointment.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthcareIsland Health

Previous story
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Just Posted

Island Health logo
Island Health announces two doctors, new clinic space for Port McNeill

Island Health has leased space at 1584 Broughton Blvd to use as an immediate clinic location

The Community Centre in Port Alice. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice Community Centre closes for the summer

The village will save money by having it closed

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
OPINION: New washrooms are a good thing for Port Hardy

District staff should be praised for their efforts in sucessfully applying for the grant funding

A boat caught on fire this morning (May 11) in Port Hardy. (Adam Harding/Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Fishing boat catches fire in Port Hardy, owner’s quick thinking puts out flames

The incident is a good reminder to always have a working fire extinguisher onboard your boat

School District 85 logo
Fort Rupert Elementary School gets funding from MusiCounts

The $1 million investment will support 95 schools

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

Scenes like this one in the dugout are all too frequent for parents and kids arriving to play baseball at Nunns Creek Park these days, spurring a request to the city to let them move to the Sportsplex in Willow Point. Photo from CRMB presentation to City of Campbell River
Needles, feces and the unhoused send Island kids baseball program to greener pastures

Campbell River minor baseball program switches ballparks over growing safety concerns

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. to use remaining AstraZeneca vaccine for 2nd doses

Health officials say the change is due to the limited availability of the vaccine

A youth plays basketball in an otherwise quiet court in Toronto on Saturday April 17, 2021. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is urging the federal and provincial governments to fight COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on proven public health policy interventions including paid sick leave, and education rather than punitive enforcement measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Provinces issued more COVID-19 tickets during 2nd wave: CCLA report

‘A pandemic is a public health, not a public order, crisis,’ reads the report

Capt. Arpit Mahajan of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds - Snowbirds 2 - shows off his ‘Jenn Book’ dedicated to Capt. Jennifer Casey. Zoom screenshot
Homecoming for B.C.-raised Snowbirds pilot training in the province

Capt. Arpit Mahajan flies Snowbird 2 in his first year as a solo pilot with the team

Most Read