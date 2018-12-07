Island Health to leave Port Alice doctor position vacant, nurse to leave

Google Maps photo Island Health will hear public input on a Dec. 13 meeting open to the public at Port Alice’s community centre.

Port Alice will see some changes happen in their health services shortly.

In a council meeting last Nov. 21, Alison Mitchell and Dermot Kelly from Island Health met with Port Alice mayor and council to discuss changes in the village’s health clinic.

One full-time doctor has already resigned from the position while another nurse is looking to retire sometime this year. The Nov. 28 council agenda stated that “these events led Island Health to review the services offered at the Health Clinic in Port Alice.”

“Island Health has concluded that the current population of Port Alice does not support having (full-time) Doctors and the after-hours emergency service is underutilized,” Bonnie Danyk’s letter to mayor and council continued. Port Alice has a population of 664 residents according to the 2016 census.

Island Health determined to leave that position vacant following review.

“This means that Port Alic will have a Doctor 4 days a week at 8 hours per day or 5 days a week at 6 hours per day and the after-hours emergency nurse will no longer be available. Island Health proposes to use the funding instead to hire a Social Worker/Councillor and more home care workers as per a needs assessment conducted for Port Alice,” the letter stated.

“Island Health will also be funding a one day a week adult day program and installing an accessible bathtub for community use,” Danyk also noted, “Island Health would like to meet with Council in December to discuss the implementation of these changes. They will also be having a Public Meeting to answer … residents’ questions and concerns.”

Port Alice council met on Dec. 7 to further discuss the changes to Port Alice health services, after having met Nov. 28.

The public meeting is set to happen Dec. 13 at 4:00 p.m. at Port Alice’s community centre.

According to Island Health’s website, Port Alice Health Centre currently offers a number of services, which include urgent care, primary health care services, home care nursing, ambulatory outpatient services, laboratory, medical imaging, palliative care, visiting specialists, and mental health and substance use.

