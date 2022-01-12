Island Health’s top doc delays retirement, citing Omicron wave

Chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick to remain in role until Jan. 31

Dr. Richard Stanwick speaks inside the new vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre on Jan. 6. His retirement as Island Health chief medical health officer has been delayed by a month in the face of unprecedented COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health’s chief medical health officer is delaying his retirement for a month to help the region endure the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, who is also Island Health’s vice-president of population health, did not step down from his role on Dec. 31, 2021 as originally announced in November. Instead, he will remain in the role until Jan. 31, the health authority confirmed to Black Press Media in an email.

Stanwick agreed to stay on “given the uncertainty we face with the rise of the Omicron variant, growing case counts and increasing pressure on (Island Health) services,” the statement read.

