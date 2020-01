A picture from the Facebook group “Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island” posted Friday morning by Spencer Graham shows a truck stopped across the Island Highway. Facebook/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island

The Island Highway north of Sayward closed due to an accident this morning but has now opened to single lane alternating traffic.

The Village of Sayward posted a notice on its Facebook page and Drive BC reports that the incident occurred 51 km. north of Campbell River between Sayward Road and Rainbow Road.

Social media indicates that a semi-truck is blocking the road.

