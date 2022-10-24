UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens in Langford after dump truck crash

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after a southbound dump truck crash near Spencer Road in Langford.

DriveBC tweeted that the southbound lanes, which had been closed between Leigh and Millstream roads for more than three hours, had reopened just after 12:30 p.m.

The truck was towing a trailer with gravel when both the truck and the trailer flipped, after colliding with concrete barriers on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

Tow truck crews had righted the truck as of 11 a.m.

Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division tweeted shortly before 1 p.m., noting crews would be working in the area this afternoon to clean up the gravel that had fallen onto the shoulder of the highway.

