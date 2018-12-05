Parksville resident James Hodgins matched all seven numbers on his lotto ticket to split a $1 million Maxmillion prize. - Photo courtesy BCLC

Island man wins $500K in lottery, plans to go golfing in Scotland

Parksville’s James Hodgins matched all seven numbers to split a $1-million Maxmillion prize

  • Dec. 5, 2018 3:37 p.m.
  • News

A Parksville man plans to take a year off work and hit the links in Scotland after scoring a $500K lottery win.

“I didn’t scream or yell. I went for a walk to let it sink in,” said James Hodgins, who matched all seven numbers to split a $1 million Maxmillion prize on the Nov. 30 Lotto Max draw.

A player in Ontario also matched all seven numbers, so Hodgins is splitting the million-dollar prize to take home a life-changing $500,000.

“This means I can double down on my retirement and maybe even take a year off from work,” said Hodgins. “I love to golf and this money means I can take a trip to St. Andrews, Scotland; the home of golf.”

RELATED: Longtime Island buddies split $20M jackpot

Hodgins purchased the winning ticket at the Shoppers Grocery Mart on Alberni Highway.

“I checked the Lotto! App on the Saturday after the draw,”said Hodgins. “I saw there was a winner in Parksville and thought ‘oh that’s nice.’ I waited until Monday to scan the ticket. When I found out the Parksville winner was me, it had an almost calming effect.”

Hodgins figures retirement is still a few years off, but knows the win will give him a lot more flexibility in his future. In keeping with his relaxed demeanor, there are just a few simple things on his list he wants to check off before jetting to Scotland.

“This is downtime work-wise. Right now a nice bottle of wine and a new memory-foam mattress are all I need.”

— NEWS Staff

