Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Jesse Bennett, accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter last year, heads to court in June. (RCMP handout)

Island man accused of abducting his daughter set to represent himself in trial

Cowichan Valley’s Jesse Bennett went missing for five months last year, court date set for June 5-9

The trial of Cowichan’s Jesse Bennett, charged with abducting his young daughter last year, is set for June 5-9 at the Duncan courthouse.

Jury selection will take place the week before the trial.

Bennett intends to represent himself during the court proceedings.

Bennett is charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter in January, 2022, after he was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court to give her into her mother’s custody.

The father and daughter went missing for more than five months, and Bennett became the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

The child’s mother, Roget Jade Hall, did not see her daughter again until April 20, 2022, when someone known to the child dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Bennett was arrested without incident on May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Court

Previous story
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Next story
Similarities in testimony from Vancouver officers at Myles Gray inquest

Just Posted

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?