Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

Island man arrested following shooting, standoff near Courtenay

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Following an hours-long standoff Thursday (March 25) north of Courtenay, one man was taken into RCMP custody after police warned the public to stay away from the area.

Around 2 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP asked the public to avoid the area of Graham, Cornwall and Pickering roads due to an ongoing police incident at a residence in the area. Police noted the incident was confined to a residence and the public was not considered to be at risk.

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator that quickly turned confrontational. RCMP said a gunshot was fired and aimed at the SPCA officer.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA confirmed the incident involving their officer and a scheduled visit to check on the welfare of some animals.

“The officer was physically unharmed, but obviously very shaken up,” she added.

The man remained inside the home for hours with family members and police converged in the area and negotiated with him.

Around 8 p.m., RCMP successfully arrested the man without incident.


