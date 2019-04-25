Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Campbell River RCMP responded to a domestic dispute call last night in Campbell River to find a man on a lawn suffering from apparent knife wounds.

The call was received about 9:30 and when officers attended the scene according to an RCMP release, they located the 43 year-old man on the front lawn of the property “with obvious injuries from a knife requiring immediate medical attention.”

The man was transported to Campbell River Hospital and later trasferred to Victoria to receive further treatment. He remains in serious but stable condition, the release says.

“Attending officers were also able to establish verbal communication with a 33 year old female who was still inside the residence. The female eventually came to the front door and was arrested for assault causing bodily harm, taken into custody and awaits an appearance in court.”

Campbell River Major Crime, Forensic Identification and General Duty Sections are continuing the investigation as a search warrant is being sought for the home, the release says, adding “this was a violent incident between two people that knew each other and there is no danger to the public.”

“Domestic violence situations can be extremely volatile and dangerous situations for all involved. The quick and professional response provided by the officers attending the scene isolated the injuries already inflicted and ensured no further harm came to anyone else involved.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Previous story
Small plane crash lands on top of Idaho tree, pilot rescued

Just Posted

Climate change panel hosted at North Island Secondary School

The panel focused on combating fear, finding solutions, and encouraging youth.

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

NVIATS takes over NIEFS space in Thunderbird Mall

“We were approached by NIEFS, they’re going to be downsizing”

Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy”

Derina Harvey Band – Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock comes to Port Hardy

Front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coast experience.

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Most Read