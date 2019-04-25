Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

Campbell River RCMP responded to a domestic dispute call last night in Campbell River to find a man on a lawn suffering from apparent knife wounds.

The call was received about 9:30 and when officers attended the scene according to an RCMP release, they located the 43 year-old man on the front lawn of the property “with obvious injuries from a knife requiring immediate medical attention.”

The man was transported to Campbell River Hospital and later trasferred to Victoria to receive further treatment. He remains in serious but stable condition, the release says.

“Attending officers were also able to establish verbal communication with a 33 year old female who was still inside the residence. The female eventually came to the front door and was arrested for assault causing bodily harm, taken into custody and awaits an appearance in court.”

Campbell River Major Crime, Forensic Identification and General Duty Sections are continuing the investigation as a search warrant is being sought for the home, the release says, adding “this was a violent incident between two people that knew each other and there is no danger to the public.”

“Domestic violence situations can be extremely volatile and dangerous situations for all involved. The quick and professional response provided by the officers attending the scene isolated the injuries already inflicted and ensured no further harm came to anyone else involved.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are encouraged to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.