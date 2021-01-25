Island man plans post-pandemic cross-Canada RV trip after $2M lottery win

Jerry Dyck plans to purchase a new RV to drive across Canada in, once it’s safe to travel again. (Courtesy BCLC)

A birthday treat turned into $2 million for Victoria’s Jerry Dyck.

The retired electrician was running errands in Duncan and grabbed a BC/49 ticket at W.S. Supermarket that wound up matching all six numbers for the Jan. 9 draw. He was at home with his daughter and son-in-law enjoying eggs Benedict when he checked.

“I could not believe it. I thought someone was playing a prank on me,” Dyck said.

Once he realized it was no joke, he and his daughter started dancing around the living room.

“My son-in-law was putting my grandkid down for a nap, so we were trying to jump up and down and celebrate as quietly as possible,” Dyck said.

In addition to gifting some of his win to family, Dyck plans to purchase a new RV to drive across Canada – once it’s safe to travel again – in a trip he’s long dreamed of taking.

