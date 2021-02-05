Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

A Campbell River RCMP member is recovering today after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning while helping rescue a person in an exhaust-filled garage.

In the early hours of Feb. 5, Campbell River RCMP frontline members were called after it was determined that a vehicle had been left running inside a garage portion of a residence.

Frontline members attended the residence and determined that an occupant of the house was still inside, an RCMP press release says. Fumes from the vehicle had filled the interior of the house. All three RCMP members attending entered and quickly removed the occupant.

The resident was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance for further medical treatment and observation due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the RCMP members was also transported to a local medical facility for treatment and observation by way of their partner’s police car.

“The selfless actions of the members on scene to put themselves in harm’s way to help this person makes me extremely proud today. Their efforts without a doubt prevented a tragedy,” says Inspector Jeff Preston, Campbell River RCMP Detachment Commander “I have been in contact with the injured member who is in good spirits, and should have no lasting effects from their exposure”

At high concentrations, carbon monoxide (CO) can kill within a few minutes. According to Health Canada carbon monoxide can cause health problems before you even notice that it’s present. Breathing it in reduces your body’s ability to carry oxygen in your blood. Carbon monoxide poisoning is dangerous to your health and has no smell, taste or colour.

For more information regarding Carbon monoxide poisoning go to the Health Canada website.

