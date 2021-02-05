(Black Press file photo)

Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

A Campbell River RCMP member is recovering today after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning while helping rescue a person in an exhaust-filled garage.

In the early hours of Feb. 5, Campbell River RCMP frontline members were called after it was determined that a vehicle had been left running inside a garage portion of a residence.

Frontline members attended the residence and determined that an occupant of the house was still inside, an RCMP press release says. Fumes from the vehicle had filled the interior of the house. All three RCMP members attending entered and quickly removed the occupant.

The resident was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance for further medical treatment and observation due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the RCMP members was also transported to a local medical facility for treatment and observation by way of their partner’s police car.

“The selfless actions of the members on scene to put themselves in harm’s way to help this person makes me extremely proud today. Their efforts without a doubt prevented a tragedy,” says Inspector Jeff Preston, Campbell River RCMP Detachment Commander “I have been in contact with the injured member who is in good spirits, and should have no lasting effects from their exposure”

At high concentrations, carbon monoxide (CO) can kill within a few minutes. According to Health Canada carbon monoxide can cause health problems before you even notice that it’s present. Breathing it in reduces your body’s ability to carry oxygen in your blood. Carbon monoxide poisoning is dangerous to your health and has no smell, taste or colour.

For more information regarding Carbon monoxide poisoning go to the Health Canada website.

RELATED: Suspect in domestic incident suffers dog bite, bruising after Campbell River police service dog tracks him down

RELATED: Last year was Campbell River RCMP’s busiest in a decade; 2021 starting off even busier

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools
Next story
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Just Posted

Two maps from BC CDC showing new cases for last week, and cumulative cases for the last 13 months. (BC CDC)
North Island at zero cases and holding

Rest of Vancouver Island still showing increases

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

North Island Gazette file photo from FILOMI Days 2019, pre-covid.
FILOMI Days 2021 unlikely to happen, says Port Hardy mayor

FILOMI Days commemorates the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town.

The house at 5700 Goletas Way in Port Hardy (Realtor.ca image)
Five most expensive North Island real estate listings

Roundup of luxe properties for sale on the North Island

The bumper crop of spuds donated by a local farmer. (Sandra Daniels photo)
2,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes being given away in Port McNeill today

Mash ‘em, fry ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

(Black Press file photo)
Island Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Most Read