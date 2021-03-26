Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, said new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will financially hurt B.C.’s prawn fishers. (File photo)

Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, said new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will financially hurt B.C.’s prawn fishers. (File photo)

Island MP wants parliamentary inquiry into sudden prawn fishery changes

DFO has made the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns potentially illegal

Alistair MacGregor wants the federal government to hold a parliamentary inquiry on the decision by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada to change regulations regarding the harvesting of spot prawns.

MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has sent a letter to Ken McDonald, chairman of the government’s Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans, asking for an emergency review of changes to the regulations.

“At a time when B.C. residents are looking to support local food producers by enjoying the seafood caught right off our shores, the federal government is actively making that more difficult,” MacGregor said.

“I look forward to my letter being addressed with the urgency it demands at upcoming committee hearings.”

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN BAY PRAWN FISHER FEARS FOR HIS LIVELIHOOD WITH NEW REGULATIONS

Without any consultation or notice and just shortly before the beginning of this year’s spot prawn season, the DFO has made the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns potentially illegal, which could effectively stop the sale of all frozen spot-prawns to Canadian markets.

DFO’s objection to freezing spot prawns is in reference to a reinterpretation of the regulation requiring all harvested products to be readily available for measurement by enforcement officers on fishing boats.

The measurements are typically done while the prawns are still alive on the sorting tables and, up until now, if they were already frozen, the fishermen would be required to thaw the prawns so they could be measured.

In B.C., about 2,450 metric tonnes of spot prawns are harvested annually, with about 65 per cent coming from the waters between Vancouver Island and the Mainland, and many prawn fishers reside in McGregor’s riding.

After learning that the DFO has changed the regulation, MacGregor and Vancouver Island NDP MPs Gord Johns and Rachel Blaney met with the BC Prawn Industry Caucus, which protects and defends the interests of the province’s commercial prawn harvesters, to discuss the potentially devastating impacts the new regulation would have on west coast prawn fishers.

RELATED STORY: HERRING RUN NOW UNDERWAY IN PARKSVILLE QUALICUM BEACH REGION

MacGregor said the amended DFO regulation comes after decades of prawn fishing without any significant violations of catch guidelines.

He said that instead of taking a proactive and innovative approach to improving food security, the DFO’s decision will make things worse.

“If the sale of frozen-at-sea prawns is made illegal, B.C.’s spot prawn harvesters will be unable to earn an income in an industry they’ve invested so much in, and over 600 families will be seriously impacted,” MacGregor said.

“This will also disrupt our coastal communities’ wishes to support our locally based commercial fishers. This [Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans] plays an important role in holding DFO and the minister to account, and I believe they must be made to answer for this decision through a parliamentary inquiry.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fisheries law

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care
Next story
Gun-control group urges MPs to vote against ‘unsalvageable’ Liberal firearms bill

Just Posted

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Undersea cables are towed out into position. Beare’s announcement of $10.5 million in funding is for the cables needed to connect these undersea cables to homes. (Photo Baylink Networks)
Province gives $10.5M to get high speed internet to rural coastal B.C.

The ‘last mile’ of the Connected Coast project

Rosaline Glynn has been recognized by the Premier and nominated for the Order of B.C. for her work with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Society, and now has also been thanked in Parliament by MP Rachel Blaney. (Submitted photo)
Hardy Bay Senior’s champion thanked in Parliament

Rosaline Glynn was recognized for her volunteer work during COVID-19

The Gwa’ni Project will develop a modern land use plan for the Nimpkish Valley, jointly developed between the ‘Namgis First Nation whose traditional territory the valley is, and the provincial government. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Gwa’ni land use project to bring Nimpkish Valley ‘sustainably into the future’

‘Namgis First Nation collaborating with province on new land use plan

Councillors Janet Dorward and Treena Smith accepted the Bear Smart Community designation from MLA Claire Trevena and Conservation Officer Ben York. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy celebrates Bear Smart Week with some fun activities

The district will post the winning photos on its new Bear Smart Port Hardy Facebook Page.

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

The Northern Expedition, shown here ready to load, is holding fast at the Bear Cove terminal. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Three Northern Expedition ferry sailings cancelled due to COVID

Live-aboard crew isolating, sailings cancelled as precaution

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Lower Mainland trio arrested after Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life-threatening stab wounds’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. Photo by Erin Haluschak
New Comox-Toronto flight set to land at YQQ in June

The announcement follows WestJet’s planned resumption of service to the Atlantic provinces

A killer whale seen from shore near Rocky Point in north Nanaimo on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Douglas Fisk)
Killer whales come close to shore in wild-coast spectacle in Nanaimo

Whale enthusiasts co-operating to let each other know about orca sightings in the area

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Most Read