An excavator operator was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning after an excavator rolled down a 50-foot cliff at a construction site in Langford. (Courtesy of Peter Milburn)

An excavator operator was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning after an excavator rolled down a 50-foot cliff at a construction site in Langford. (Courtesy of Peter Milburn)

Island operator hospitalized after excavator tumbles down a 50-foot cliff

Worker taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning

A heavy equipment operator was sent to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries after an excavator toppled down a 50-foot cliff in Langford Wednesday morning.

Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey said crews were called to 757 Latoria Rd. near Goldspur Road just before 8:30 a.m. for a possible high-angle rescue.

While en route to the scene, crews were informed it was an excavator rollover and rescue would not be required as the operator was out of the vehicle, Aubrey said. The operator had nonetheless been seriously injured and was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

Fire crews cleaned up a fuel leak caused by the incident and turned over the scene to the construction site crews ahead of an expected WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident.

READ MORE: Langford Mayor Young going with team to Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordConstructionLangford Fire RescueWest Shore

Previous story
Digital preservation of Golden’s Swiss Village begins
Next story
UPDATE: Damaged cable that took down northwest B.C. phone and internet underscores vulnerability of region

Just Posted

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub

Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market Facebook logo
District of Port Hardy is prioritizing the community’s recovery from the pandemic

An Indigenous blessing ceremony was held at Port Hardy’s new airport terminal building on Friday, May 27. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy’s brand new airport terminal is now open to the public