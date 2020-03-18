COVID-19. (Image Credit: CDC)

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Vancouver Island police are keeping an eye out for COVID-19 scams and advising the public to do the same.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said scammers have been preying on the fear that has come with the pandemic by advertising fake cures and face mask sales.

READ MORE: B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

The Government of Canada warns against various types of COVID-19 scams including: private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale; consumers are purchasing large amounts of products and reselling them at higher prices; fraudsters going door-to-door offering fake decontamination services; fraudsters urging to hot new stocks related to the disease and fraudulent and deceptive ads.

To protect yourself, the government says to: beware of false or misleading information; contact your insurance provider to answer any health insurance questions; beware of high-priced or low-quality products; beware of unsolicited medical advisory emails with links or attachments; beware of miracle cures, herbal remedies, and other questionable offers like vaccines and beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims or research.

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage here

“Scams are most effective when they play on our emotions. Recent prevalent examples include the Grandparent Scam, Romance Scams and most recently COVID-19 Scams,” said Foreman. “A very good resource that people can rely on when they have questions or concerns is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusRCMPScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Just Posted

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

UPDATED: Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Most Read