SD61 trustee Angela Carmichael is on leave as of May 2 as the district said it’s aware she was charged with assault in February. (Courtesy of SD61)

Island school trustee on leave after assault charge, district says

Greater Victoria trustee Angela Carmichael charged in February

The Greater Victoria School District announced Tuesday that one of its board members will immediately go on leave after the official was charged with assault earlier this year.

The district in a release said it’s aware trustee Angela Carmichael was charged with assault on Feb. 7 in Victoria.

“Given that this charge involves circumstances unrelated to her role and activities as a trustee, the board has limited knowledge of the circumstances arising that led to this charge,” the May 2 release said.

The district said Carmichael requested to immediately go on a leave of absence until further notice while she addresses the matter.

She won’t attend SD61 schools in her capacity as a trustee, along with not attending board and committee meetings or other trustee events during her time on leave, the district said.

SD61 added it won’t be commenting further as the matter is before the courts.

